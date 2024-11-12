Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Admission process for nursery, KG, Class 1 in Delhi's private schools to begin on Nov 28

PTI |
Nov 12, 2024 06:50 PM IST

Admission process for nursery, KG, Class 1 in Delhi's private schools to begin on Nov 28

New Delhi, The Delhi government's Department of Education issued a circular on Tuesday, announcing that the admission process for nursery, KG and Class 1 in the city's private schools for the 2025-26 session will begin on November 28.

Admission process for nursery, KG, Class 1 in Delhi's private schools to begin on Nov 28
Admission process for nursery, KG, Class 1 in Delhi's private schools to begin on Nov 28

The last date for the submission of registration forms is December 20 and the first general-category admission lists will be published on January 17, 2025, the DoE said.

The department has instructed private unaided recognised schools to reserve 25 per cent of the seats for students from the Economically Weaker Sections and Disadvantaged Groups and children with disabilities.

A separate admission list will be released for these categories, it added.

As per the circular, the minimum age limit for admission is three years for nursery, four years for KG and five years for Class 1, as of March 31, 2025.

The upper age limit for admission is less than four years for nursery, less than five years for KG and less than six years for Class 1, the circular read.

"Age relaxation for admission of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the head of school in the minimum and upper age limits for these classes," it added.

The circular further mentioned that parents can approach the heads of schools for admission-related queries from January 18 to January 27.

The DoE also instructed all private unaided recognised schools to upload their admission criteria and point systems on their websites by November 25.

"These criteria must be clear, reasonable, transparent, and in accordance with department guidelines. Schools must ensure they do not adopt any criteria that have been abolished by the department," it added.

In the event of a tie among applicants, a draw of lots will be conducted, either using a computerised system or by drawing slips in the presence of parents. The draw will be videographed and the footage will be retained by the school, the circular stated.

It also mentioned that purchasing a prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission forms. Only a registration fee of 25 can be charged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //