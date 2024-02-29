Admissions open at KL Deemed to be University for UG and PG programs
KL Deemed to be University is inviting applications for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024.
According to a press release by KL University, candidates who aspire to join the university need to secure a valid score in the entrance exams as mentioned below:
KLEEE - Engineering Entrance Exam
KLSAT - Science Aptitude Test for candidates who are looking for science-related programs
KLECET - Engineering Common Entrance Test (Diploma/Polytechnic students)
KLHAT- Humanities Aptitude Test (Graduation courses)
KLMAT - Management Aptitude Test (PG courses)
The University has its campuses in Hyderabad comprising of KLH Global Business School and KLH Hyderabad campus while the mother campus is situated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, mentioned the press release.
Entrance Exam Dates: March 20th- 24th, 2024
Application Deadline: March 19th, 2024
Eligibility Criteria:
For UG - 10+2 education or equivalent qualification
For PG – Graduate or undergraduate or equivalent degree from a recognised university
Scholarships:
According to the press release, the university has released a beneficent allocation worth INR 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2024.
For more information, visit the official website.