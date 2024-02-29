Admissions open at KL Deemed to be University for UG and PG programs

KL Deemed to be University is inviting applications for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs for the academic year 2024. The University has its campuses in Hyderabad comprising of KLH Global Business School and KLH Hyderabad campus while the mother campus is situated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.(Representative Image)

According to a press release by KL University, candidates who aspire to join the university need to secure a valid score in the entrance exams as mentioned below:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KLEEE - Engineering Entrance Exam

KLSAT - Science Aptitude Test for candidates who are looking for science-related programs

KLECET - Engineering Common Entrance Test (Diploma/Polytechnic students)

KLHAT- Humanities Aptitude Test (Graduation courses)

KLMAT - Management Aptitude Test (PG courses)

The University has its campuses in Hyderabad comprising of KLH Global Business School and KLH Hyderabad campus while the mother campus is situated in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, mentioned the press release.

Entrance Exam Dates: March 20th- 24th, 2024

Application Deadline: March 19th, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

For UG - 10+2 education or equivalent qualification

For PG – Graduate or undergraduate or equivalent degree from a recognised university

Scholarships:

According to the press release, the university has released a beneficent allocation worth INR 100 crore for merit scholarships in 2024.

For more information, visit the official website.