Admissions to Odisha higher secondary schools to begin from Aug 12

Admissions to higher secondary schools in Odisha will begin from August 12 and 54,900 more seats will be available for the aspirants, state school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said on Tuesday.

Dash said the admission process will be conducted through Students Academic Management Systems portal (https://samsodisha.gov.in) and that there will be no increase in admission fee for any self-financing courses because of the pandemic.

As many as 97.89% of the students, who took the Class 10 examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education, cleared it, the highest so far surpassing 86.37% in 2017. As no examination could be conducted this year, the Board relied on an alternative assessment system taking into account the marks secured in Class 9 as well periodic tests in Class 10.

Dash said his department received applications from several higher secondary schools for adding 72,000 more seats in view of the higher pass percentage.