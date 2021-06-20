Home / Education / Admissions / AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Results to be announced soon
AEEE 2021: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham believes in the transformative power of an effective value-based education, which provides the impetus to develop both scientific knowledge and spiritual understanding.(File)
AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Results to be announced soon

  • AEEE 2021: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is scheduled to declare the AEEE phase 2 result 2021 on Sunday, June 20 at around 5pm.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is scheduled to declare the AEEE phase 2 result 2021 on Sunday, June 20 at around 5pm. Candidates who have appeared in the can check their AEEE 2021 phase 2 scores on the official website of the university at www.amrita.edu. The AEEE second phase examination was conducted from June 11 to 14.

AEEE 2021 phase 2 Results: Steps to check

Visit the official website of the Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeetham

Click on the link for AEEE 2021 Phase 2 Results

Log in with your email id and password

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of same for the future use

For all the applicants who applied for AEEE Phase2, Willingness submission for Phase 3 will be activated on June 21 at 9am. Only newly applied applicants can currently submit their willingness for Phase 3. The last date for Willingness Phase 3 is July 5 till 8pm.

Amrita Engineering Entrance Phase 3 RPE Examination 2021 will be conducted from July 11 to 14.

Candidates who want to reappear for the phase-3 examination to improve their score need to register by paying 600.

The AEEE phase-3 examination will be conducted on July 11-14 in two sessions

