AICTE reserves seats in polytechnic institutes for Covid-orphaned under PM CARES

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday said two supernumerary seats per course will be reserved for Covid-orphaned children covered under the ‘PM CARES’ scheme in all affiliated polytechnic institutions from the upcoming academic session 2022-23.

The clause has been added to the revised approval process norms of the AICTE for the year 2022-23 released on Tuesday. In May last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘PM CARES for children scheme’ support for children who have lost both their parents due to Covid-19.

The reservation of two seats per course will not impact other children because institutes admitting students under this clause can increase their sanctioned intake capacity by two.

“Such children who are issued ‘PM CARES certificate’ shall be eligible for admission in polytechnic institutions under the supernumerary quota,” AICTE’s new approval process booklet stated.

Polytechnic institutions offer diplomas in a variety of industrial arts, applied sciences, or technical subjects. There are about 3,591 AICTE-approved polytechnic institutions in the country.

The scheme covers all children below 18 years who lost both parents, surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parent due to Covid-19 pandemic between March 3, 2020, the date on which WHO declared and characterized Covid-19 as a pandemic, and February 28, 2022.

As of March 16, there are 4,302 children who were orphaned during the pandemic and are approved for benefits under the PM CARES scheme.

AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabuddhe said the provision will continue to help children orphaned due to Covid-19 till they attain the age of attending the polytechnic institutes. “Some children orphaned due to Covid-19 are infants, some may be in pre-primary classes or primary classes. Till these children complete their Class 10 and become eligible for admission to polytechnics, this provision will continue for them.”

The council has also released the framework for multiple entry and exit options during the four-year BTech programmes in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to the AICTE, students who exit after completing one year will get an undergraduate certificate, an undergraduate diploma if they exit the programme after two years, a Bachelor of Vocational Education degree after three years, or can complete four years and get a BTech or B.E degree.

“At each entry, Institution/ University has to identify the educational gaps/ skill gaps and suitable bridge courses may be offered. To make the students employable after every exit, the skill component with progressive enhancement in skills in respective disciplines may be introduced in the curriculum right from the 1st year of the program..,” the council said in its approval process 2022-23 handbook.

Besides, the AICTE has also decided to reserve two supernumerary seats in all its institutes for “gifted and talented” students. “There are many students who are extraordinarily innovative from a very young age. Some of them create or even patent products. They may not be interested in textbook knowledge and therefore they may be able to perform well in exams and entrance tests. Such children should also be given an opportunity. The AICTE will devise norms for the selection of such children,” Sahasrabuddhe said.

