AIIMS INI CET 1st Allotment Result for July 2025 session released, here is what's next for candidates

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, is scheduled to open the for online acceptance of allotted seat in round 1 from Thursday, June 26, 2025. Candidates who are satisfied with the seat allotted to them can submit their acceptance on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI CET 1st Allotment Result for July 2025 session has been released.

The deadline to submit online acceptance of seat is till June 30, 2025 up to 5 PM.

Notably, the round 1 seat allocation results for INI CET 2025 was released on June 25, 2025.

As per the schedule, the reporting and submission of documents/security deposit will also be done from June 26, 2025, 11 AM to June 30, 2025, till 5 PM.

Documents required:

It may be mentioned here that candidates are required to carry original documents during admission. These include:

Offer Letter Seat allocation Slip Final Registration Slip Admit Card issued by AIIMS Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd and 3rd Professional Examinations. MBBS/BDS Degree Certificate Internship Completion Certificate or Certificate from the Head of Institution or College that the candidate will be completing the 12 months compulsory rotating Internship/Practical training on or before 31st July, 2025 for all INIs. Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate issued by MCI or DCI/State Medical or Dental Council. High School/Higher Secondary Certificate/Birth Certificate as proof of date of birth. (Matriculation) Caste and PwBD certificates (if applicable).

The round 2 seat allotment results will be released on July 10, 2025.

AIIMS IN CET 2025 Seat Allotment Results: Steps to download seat allotment results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the seat allotment results for round 1:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in On the home page, click on the ‘Academic Courses’ tab, and select ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/M.Ch.(6years)/ DM(6years)/MD(Hospital Administration/MDS)’ Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2025 PDF. The seat allotment PDF will be displayed on your screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 exam results was released on May 24, 2025.