AIIMS INICET January 2021: Registration for PG courses to begin today

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will begin the registration process for AIIMA INICET January 2021 on September 10, 2021. The registration process will begin for various postgraduate courses on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The registration link will be activated at 5 pm today.

Candidates who want to apply for the PG admission round can apply before October 9, 2021. Those candidates who have applied earlier and whose registration and basic candidate information have been accepted for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021 and July 2021 session are not required to apply again.

AIIMS INICET January 2021: How to register

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INICET January 2021 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Institute will open the correction window as well for candidates who have done their registrations and whose registration and basic candidate information was incomplete OR rejected due to “Incomplete/invalid images” can complete the registration.