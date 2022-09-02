Home / Education / Admissions / AILET 2023 examination on December 11, apply from September 7

AILET 2023 examination on December 11, apply from September 7

admissions
Published on Sep 02, 2022 06:15 PM IST

AILET 2023 exam date has been declared by the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD)

AILET 2023 examination on December 11, apply from September 7
AILET 2023 examination on December 11, apply from September 7
ByHT Education Desk

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 exam date has been declared by the National Law University of Delhi (NLUD). AILET 2023 will be held on December 11. For the 2023–24 academic year, the AILET is held to admission to five-year BA, LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes.

The AILET 2023 application process will commence from September 7. Candidates can apply online at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

“The National Law University, Delhi will conduct “All India Law Entrance Test - 2023 (AILET 2023) for admission to Five Year BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme for the academic year 2023-24 on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) from 11 am to 12:30 pm at all India level”, reads the official notification. Check detailed notification here.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national law universities national law university
national law universities national law university

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out