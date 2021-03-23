IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam, here's how to download
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
admissions

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam, here's how to download

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 has been released for Phase 2 CBT exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official link mat.aima.in. How to download given below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:13 PM IST

All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 for Phase 2 examination. The admit card for appearing candidates is available on the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 is a Computer-based test (CBT) Phase 2 examination will be conducted on March 24, 2021.

The examination will be 2.5 hours duration and will comprise of 200 MCQ questions based on data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment, mathematics, and language comprehension. To download the admit card, candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in.

• Click on login link available on the home page and enter the credentials.

• A new page will open where AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 link will be displayed.

• Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first phase examination was conducted on February 20, 2021. The AIMA MAT scores is accepted by all the AICTE- approved institutions, university departments, and affiliated colleges for admission to MBA and allied programs to over 600 business schools in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aima mat cbt aima mat mba admission b school admissions + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
No need to ask others to disconnect because you have an important video call. Stream, make calls, download files and more, all at the same time.(Shutterstock)
admissions

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:13 PM IST
AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 has been released for Phase 2 CBT exam. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official link mat.aima.in. How to download given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CMAT 2021 exam on March 31, admit cards to be released on March 24(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
CMAT 2021 exam on March 31, admit cards to be released on March 24(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

CMAT 2021 exam on March 31, admit cards to be released on March 24

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
NTA has released the CMAT 2021 exam date. The examination will be conducted on March 31 and the admit card will be released on March 24, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is online from college application and confirming their admissions, to paying fees.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is online from college application and confirming their admissions, to paying fees.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

COMEDK UGET 2021 registration begins on comedk.org, direct link to apply

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
COMEDK UGET 2021 registration process begins on Monday, March 22, 2021. Candidates willing to apply for the exam can apply online through comedk.org till May 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBJEE 2021(Screengrab )
WBJEE 2021(Screengrab )
admissions

WBJEE 2021 registration ends tomorrow on wbjeeb.nic.in, here's how to apply

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:21 PM IST
WBJEEB will close down the registration process for WBJEE 2021 on Tuesday, March 23. Candidates willing to apply for the exam can apply online through wbjeeb.nic.in. Check important dates, how to apply and application fees details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is online from college application and confirming their admissions, to paying fees.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This year, the entire admission process for FYJC is online from college application and confirming their admissions, to paying fees.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

TS ECET 2021 registration process begins today on ecet.tsche.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:38 PM IST
TS ECET 2021 registration process begins on Monday, March 22, 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the examination till May 17, 2021 through the official site at ecet.tsche.ac.in
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi presented the latest figures of minorities in higher studies in Parliament. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
Union minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi presented the latest figures of minorities in higher studies in Parliament. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
admissions

7.55% students in higher education institutes from minority communities: Data

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Naqvi also mentioned various state-sponsored scholarship programmes to encourage students from minority communities to take up courses in higher education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12.(File photo/Agencies)
The second merit list for nursery admissions in Delhi is scheduled to be released on February 12.(File photo/Agencies)
admissions

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Schools release first list, 2nd list on March 25

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Schools in the national capital on Saturday notified their respective first lists for admission to nursery classes which began in February after a two-month delay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main answer key: Candidates who have appeared in exam can check the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEE Main answer key: Candidates who have appeared in exam can check the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam by visiting jeemain.nta.nic.in.( jeemain.nta.nic.in)
admissions

JEE Main March 2021 exam answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer keys and question paper with recorded responses for answer key challenge on Saturday, March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi nursery admissions 2021: The merit list can be checked by on the official website of the schools where applications have been made.(HT File)
Delhi nursery admissions 2021: The merit list can be checked by on the official website of the schools where applications have been made.(HT File)
admissions

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021 first merit list to be released today

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • The first merit list for Delhi Nursery Admission 2021 will be released on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT 2021 Results: Candidates who had appeared in the GPAT exam can check their GPAT 2021 Score card on the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.( gpat.nta.nic.in)
GPAT 2021 Results: Candidates who had appeared in the GPAT exam can check their GPAT 2021 Score card on the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.( gpat.nta.nic.in)
admissions

GPAT 2021 Results declared at gpat.nta.nic.in, check score card here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:07 PM IST
  • GPAT results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2021 results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IGNOU
IGNOU
admissions

IGNOU OPENMAT 2021 registration ends today, here's how to apply

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:06 PM IST
  • IGNOU OPENMAT 2021: The registration process for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) OPENMAT 2021 entrance test for January 2021 session ends on Saturday, March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the JAM 2021 exam, which was conducted on February 14. (jam.iisc.ac.in)
IISc Bangalore is the organising institute for the JAM 2021 exam, which was conducted on February 14. (jam.iisc.ac.in)
admissions

IIT JAM 2021 results declared at jam.iisc.ac.in, direct link and how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST
  • Indian Institute of Science Bangalore has declared the results of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 on Saturday, March 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GATE 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting GATE 2021 website.(gate.iitb.ac.in)
GATE 2021 results: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting GATE 2021 website.(gate.iitb.ac.in)
admissions

GATE 2021 results declared at gate.iitb.ac.in, check result and details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:17 AM IST
  • GATE 2021 results: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay on Friday, March 19 declared the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After the initial months of COVID-19, top universities across the globe rapidly updated their teaching methods and admission processes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
After the initial months of COVID-19, top universities across the globe rapidly updated their teaching methods and admission processes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

Study abroad: What universities expect and how students can stay ahead in race

By Ashish Fernando
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Between remote learning options and adaptive curriculums, university admissions across the globe have certainly changed after 2020. But what do universities expect from students and how can Indian students stay ahead of the race?
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
admissions

JEE main results: Eligibility criteria for B.Arch. 2021-22 admissions relaxed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • JEE Main results: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal made the announcement about the relaxation of eligibility criterion for admissions to B.Arch programme for 2021-22 on his Twitter account.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP