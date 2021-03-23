AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam, here's how to download

All India Management Association has released AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 for Phase 2 examination. The admit card for appearing candidates is available on the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT 2021 is a Computer-based test (CBT) Phase 2 examination will be conducted on March 24, 2021.

The examination will be 2.5 hours duration and will comprise of 200 MCQ questions based on data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment, mathematics, and language comprehension. To download the admit card, candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in.

• Click on login link available on the home page and enter the credentials.

• A new page will open where AIMA MAT Admit Card 2021 link will be displayed.

• Download the admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first phase examination was conducted on February 20, 2021. The AIMA MAT scores is accepted by all the AICTE- approved institutions, university departments, and affiliated colleges for admission to MBA and allied programs to over 600 business schools in India.