Andhra Pradesh Inter schedule for admissions 2025-26 out, session begins from April 1, check key details here

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the admissions schedule for two-year intermediate courses . As per the official notification, the classes of 2nd year intermediate courses will commence from April 1, 2025, and first year intermediate classes will begin from April 7, 2025. Andhra Pradesh Inter admission schedule 2025-26 has been released. (HT file)

Following is the schedule as per the official notice:

Sale of application forms April 1, 2025 Date of commencement of admissions April 7, 2025 Date of competition of admissions May 31, 2025 Date of commencement of classes for first year April 7, 2025 Prev Next

Also read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 declared, 94.77% students pass commerce stream

The board has also directed principals to follow the rule of reservation. The category-wise reservation cut-off is mentioned below:

Schedule castes: 15%

Schedule tribes: 6%

Backward classes: 29% (A-7%, B-10%, C-1%, D­& E-4%)

Children With Special Needs (CWSN): 3%

NCC, Sports & Extracurricular activities: 5%

Ex-service men & defense personnel residing in the State: 3%

Economically Weaker Sections ( EWS): 10%

Also read: BSEB 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Class 12 results released, download scorecards via direct links here

As per the board, 33.33% or 1/3rd of total seats have to be reserved for girls, category-wise where there are no separate colleges for them.

Other important points are mentioned below:

Admissions are to be made based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination as per guidelines. No tests are to be conducted for admission. Stringent action will be taken against the Junior colleges making admissions on any other basis, the board said. Principals can make provisional admissions on the strength of SSC Hall ticket of the student initially. However, the admission will be confirmed on production of SSC Pass Certificate or DigiLocker Certificate and Transfer Certificate issued by the school.. The Principals of unaided junior colleges have been directed to make admissions only up to the sanctioned sections and up to the ceiling strength of 88 in each section. In respect of Vocational Paramedical courses, ceiling strength is 30 per section and for Non-Paramedical courses, the ceiling is 40 per section only. They are further directed not to make admissions in the combinations dropped by the Board. The admission into additional sections should be made only after the issuance of permission by the Board. The board has asked college managements to display prominently at the entrance of the building, the number of sections sanctioned by the Board of Intermediate Education for the academic year 2025-26, the number of seats filled up in each section and the number of seats vacant in each section. Such information should be updated on a daily basis. The board also asked principals of the Government / Private Aided / Private Unaided / Co-operative / A.P. Residential / Social Welfare Residential / Tribal Welfare Residential / Incentive / A.P. Model Junior Colleges / MJPAPBCWREIS / High School Plus and Composite Degree Colleges oﬀering two-year Intermediate course in General & Vocational streams to enter the relevant details of students taking admissions in their respective colleges through the udiseplus.gov.in portal logins, immediately after the commencement of admissions. The UDISEPLUS portal will be made user friendly by pulling data from SSC for the Class X students after they are approaching a particular college for admission in Intermediate 1st year. For Intermediate 2nd year, the facility to upgrade the student from 1st year to 2nd year will also be provided in the UDISEPLUS. Private Junior Colleges have also been cautioned not to issue any ranks for the Intermediate Public Examination in any form at any level, to protect the interest of students and parents. Principals are also instructed to incorporate Mother’s name in addition to Father’s Name in the admission register as it is in the records of qualifying examination. Principals have also been instructed to take measures to ensure security to girl students.

Also read: SBI prelims results 2025 shortly, here are 5 important points to remember about Junior Associate mains exam

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.