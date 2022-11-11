AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: EAPCET seat allotment result released, check here

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for special round counselling. Candidates can check the results through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The allotment letter and college wise allotment letter has been released by the Department. The direct link to check the seat allotment result is given below. The self reporting and reporting at allotted college can be done from November 11 to November 14, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check EAPCET seat allotment result

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP EAPCET.