Home / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: EAPCET seat allotment result released, check here

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: EAPCET seat allotment result released, check here

admissions
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:38 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check the seat allotment result through the direct link given below.

AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: EAPCET seat allotment result released, check here
AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling: EAPCET seat allotment result released, check here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for special round counselling. Candidates can check the results through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The allotment letter and college wise allotment letter has been released by the Department. The direct link to check the seat allotment result is given below. The self reporting and reporting at allotted college can be done from November 11 to November 14, 2022. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check EAPCET seat allotment result

  • Visit the official site of AP EAPCET eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of AP EAPCET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet education
ap eamcet education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out