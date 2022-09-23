AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link deactivated on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has deactivated AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link. The result link will remain deactivated till 12.30 pm today. The seat allotment result can be checked at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official update, “due to urgent maintenance activity Allotment letter download and College wise allotments will be disabled from 11:45 to 12:30PM. Regret for the incovenience.”

Candidates who have been selected in the first round can report for admission from September 23 to 27. Classwork for this batch will begin on September 26.

Seats are available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23. To check related details, candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.