Home / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link deactivated on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link deactivated on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

admissions
Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:17 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link has been deactivated. Check the latest official update.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link deactivated on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment list link deactivated on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has deactivated AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link. The result link will remain deactivated till 12.30 pm today. The seat allotment result can be checked at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official update, “due to urgent maintenance activity Allotment letter download and College wise allotments will be disabled from 11:45 to 12:30PM. Regret for the incovenience.”

Candidates who have been selected in the first round can report for admission from September 23 to 27. Classwork for this batch will begin on September 26.

Seats are available in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and Private Universities and (ii) University & Private Pharmacy colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23. To check related details, candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet education news
ap eamcet education news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out