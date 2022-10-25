AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for final phase tomorrow, know how to check

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for final phase on October 26, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the official notice, the allotment result will be placed on October 26 after 6 pm. The self reporting and reporting at college can be done by candidates from October 26 to October 31, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAPCET.