AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Last date to register today for Pharmacy course, apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will close the AP EAMCET 2023 counselling registration process for the Pharmacy course on November 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Last date to register today for Pharmacy course(HT FILE)

The registration process was started on November 1, 2023.

The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres can be done from November 8 to November 9, 2023. The exercising of web options by the registered and eligible candidates can be done from November 10 to 12, 2023 and change of options for the candidates on November 12, 2023.

The allotment of seats will be displayed on November 14, 2023, after 6 pm. The self reporting and reporting at colleges will be done on November 15 and 16, 2023.

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 counselling registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.