AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Phase 1 seat allotment result declared, check here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 Phase 1 seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AP EAMCET on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Seat allotment has been made as per merit rank and category of the candidate. Candidates can download the allotment order through the official site and will have to report through Self-reporting system by online in the website and report at the allotted college also. To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to check Phase 1 seat allotment result

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET counselling on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 seat allotment link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Council or Department has not released the revised scheduled for counselling yet. As per the previous schedule, the self-reporting and reporting at college was to be done from November 10 to November 15, 2021 and the classwork was to commence from November 15.