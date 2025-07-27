Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has started the AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration today, July 27, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the final phase of counselling can find the direct link on the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final phase registration begins at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date to make payment of processing fee cum registration is July 30, 2025.

The verification of uploaded certificates will be done from July 28 to July 30, 2025. The web-options can be exercised by the registered and eligible candidates from July 28 to July 31, 2025. Candidates can change options on August 1, 2025. The seat allotment result will be out on August 4, 2025.

Candidates can self-report to the colleges from August 4 to August 8, 2025.

Candidates who have passed Intermediate / CBSE / ICSE / NATIONAL OPEN SCHOOL / APOSS with a pass percentage of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at +2 levels with >=45% for OCs and >=40% for reserved categories (BC/SC/ST) in qualifying examination in group subjects are only eligible for admission.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counseling is ₹1200/- for OC/BC and ₹600/- for SC/ST.The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAMCET.