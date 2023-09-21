AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 for final phase out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can check the results through the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023 for final phase out, link here

The self reporting and reporting at college can be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023.

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can take admission into B.E/B.Tech courses.

The final phase registration for EAMCET counselling started on September 14 and ended on September 15, 2023. The web options exercise option was available from September 14 to September 17, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP EAPCET.

