AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule. The admission schedule is available to candidates on the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the internal sliding of candidates will be done from December 1 to 2, 2022. The last date for uploading of spot admission in web portal without late fee is from December 4 to December 8, 2022. The last date for payment of processing fee is from December 4 to 8, 2022.

Candidate’s who are not in current list of allotments shall not be continued and they shall be directed to report at the new institution/ course into which they were re-allotted during final phase of allotments based on their option.

Incase any candidate wishes to cancel his/ her allotment, they shall be permitted to do so and his name shall be unchecked from the list of candidates joined before deriving spot admissions. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of EAMCET.

