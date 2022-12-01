Home / Education / Admissions / AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

admissions
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:49 PM IST

AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule has been released. Candidates can check the schedule through the direct link given below.

AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule released at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Spot Admissions 2022 schedule. The admission schedule is available to candidates on the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the internal sliding of candidates will be done from December 1 to 2, 2022. The last date for uploading of spot admission in web portal without late fee is from December 4 to December 8, 2022. The last date for payment of processing fee is from December 4 to 8, 2022.

Candidate’s who are not in current list of allotments shall not be continued and they shall be directed to report at the new institution/ course into which they were re-allotted during final phase of allotments based on their option.

Incase any candidate wishes to cancel his/ her allotment, they shall be permitted to do so and his name shall be unchecked from the list of candidates joined before deriving spot admissions. More related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of EAMCET.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap eamcet
ap eamcet

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out