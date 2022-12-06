AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result for Pharmacy courses today

AP EAPCET Pharmacy Seat Allotment Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce seat allotment result for the first phase of AP EAPCET counselling for Pharmacy courses today. Candidates who appeared in AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2022 in MPC stream and have applied for admission to B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can check their results on https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/.

The counselling process for the first round started on December 2.

After seats are allotted in round 1, candidates are required to self-report (online) and then report at the allotted institution and complete admission formalities. The window to do it is from December 7 to 9, 2022.

Subsequent admission rounds, based on availability of seats, will be announced later.

Follow these steps to check AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result 2022:

Go to the website mentioned above. Open the link to view seat allotment result. Enter the asked details. Submit and view allotment result.