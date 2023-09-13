AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling: Final phase schedule out at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, registration begins tomorrow

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling final phase schedule. The registration process for M.P.C stream admission will begin on September 14, 2023. Candidates can check the schedule on the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling: Final phase schedule out, apply from Sept 14

The last date to apply for the final phase counselling is till September 15, 2023. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres will be done from September 14 to September 16, 2023. The web options will be exercised from September 14 to September 17, 2023. The change of options can be done on September 17, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 21, 2023 and self reporting and reporting at college will be done from September 22 to September 25, 2023.

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself first and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of processing fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP EAMCET.

