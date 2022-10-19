AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: AP EAMCET final phase registration begins today

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will begin the registration process for AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 final phase on October 19, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the counselling round can apply online through the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

This counselling round is conducted for candidates desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses. The last date for online payment of processing fee cum registration and online certificate verification is till October 21, 2022. The seat allotment result for final phase will be released on October 26, 2022.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the final phase can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on candidates login link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates from 1 to Last Rank can pay the processing fee from October 19 to October 21, 2022. The processing fee for web counseling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). The candidates are instructed to pay through online by credit card/ debit card/net banking etc in web site.