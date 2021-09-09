Home / Education / Admissions / AP ECET 2021 hall tickets released, direct link to download
AP ECET 2021 hall tickets released, direct link to download

  AP ECET 2021 hall tickets: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on Thursday released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (AP ECET-2021).
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 08:48 PM IST

AP ECET 2021 hall tickets: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on Thursday released the hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (AP ECET-2021). Candidates who have registered for the AP ECET-2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of JNTUA at sche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ECET-2021 examination is scheduled to be held on September 19, 2021.

Direct link to download AP ECET 2021 hall tickets 

How to download AP ECET 2021 hall tickets:

Visit the official website of JNTUA at sche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on "AP ECET-2021" link

Click on "Download Hall Ticket" link

Key in your credentials and download hall ticket

Take its print out for future use.

