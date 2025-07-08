AP ECET Counselling 2025: Last date today to apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in, direct link here

Directorate of Technical Education and APSCHE will close the registration process or AP ECET Counselling 2025 on July 8, 2025. All those candidates who are interested to apply for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses can find the link through the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ECET Counselling 2025: Last date today to apply at ecet-sche.aptonline.in

As per the official notice, the web options can be exercised from July 7 to July 10, 2025. The change of web options for the candidates can be done on July 11, 2025. Once freezed, the candidates cannot modify their options further. In case of any candidates clicks on Freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes/modifications.

AP ECET Counselling 2025: How to apply

Canddates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP ECET at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

2. Click on AP ECET 2025 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST). Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can apply online through credit card/ debit card/net banking etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.

The Directorate will release the AP ECET seat allotment result on July 13, 2025. Candidates can self report to the allotted colleges from July 14 to July 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ECET.