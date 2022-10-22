AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will release the seat allotment result for AP ICET 2022 on October 22, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling process can check the seat allotment result through the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

The reporting at colleges will be done from October 25 to October 28, 2022. Candidates who have to check their seat allotment result can follow these simple steps given below.

AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of AP ICET at sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Aspirants who will get shortlisted in Andhra Pradesh ICET 2022 seat allotment result need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ICET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON