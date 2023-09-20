Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will end the registration process for AP ICET 2023 counselling on September 20, 2023. The registration link is available on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2023 Counselling: Last date today to apply at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here (HT Photo)

Earlier, the last date to apply for the counselling round was till September 14, 2023 which was extended till September 20, 2023.

As per the revised schedule, the verification of uploaded certificates will be done till September 22, 2023. The web options can be done from September 21 to September 23, 2023. Candidates can change the web option till September 24, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 27, 2023. Self reporting and reporting at colleges by the candidates can be done from September 29, 2023. The classwork will commence on September 30, 2023.

AP ICET 2023 Counselling: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1200/- for OC/BC and ₹600 for SC/ST/PH category candidates. The fees should be paid through credit card/ debit card/ (or) net banking. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AP ICET.

