AP ICET Counselling 2020 to begin today, check details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) counselling 2020 on Monday, January 25, 2021.

According to the official notification, the council will conduct the counselling for qualified and eligible candidates of AP ICET 2020 who seek admission into various MBA and MCA courses.

Candidates belonging to the OC/BC category will have to pay the processing fee of ₹1200. For SC/ST candidates, the processing fee is ₹600. The processing fee is to be paid online, using a credit/debit card, or net banking through the “ Pay Processing Fee” link available on the official website.

"Candidate shall note that he/she shall have paid the processing fee when the candidate attends for certificate verification as per the schedule and ranks mentioned against each date. i.e the processing fee should be paid online by the candidate before he/she attends certificate verification," reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule here:

