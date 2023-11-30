AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result today on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce seat allotment results of the first round of counselling for Law Common Entrance Test or LAWCET and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 today, November 30. Candidates can check it on the website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in after 6 pm. AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the revised admission schedule, candidates selected in the first round of admissions have to self-report at allotted colleges on December 1 and 2, 2023.

How to check AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 seat allotment result 2023

Go to the official website of the counselling process, lawcet-sche-aptonline.in after 6 pm. On the home page, find and open the link for LAWCET/PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result. If required, enter your login credentials or select college and course name. Submit and see the allotment result. Download your allotment letter and take a printout.

“Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counselling will not guarantee the admission to the candidate unless he /she satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India guidelines notified time to time,” an official statement reads.

For more details, candidates can check the revised notification here.