close_game
close_game
News / Education / Admissions / AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result today on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result today on lawcet-sche.aptonline.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 30, 2023 09:24 AM IST

AP LAWCET, PGLCET Allotment Result 2023: Candidates can check it on the website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in after 6 pm.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is going to announce seat allotment results of the first round of counselling for Law Common Entrance Test or LAWCET and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2023 today, November 30. Candidates can check it on the website lawcet-sche.aptonline.in after 6 pm.

AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the revised admission schedule, candidates selected in the first round of admissions have to self-report at allotted colleges on December 1 and 2, 2023.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

How to check AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 seat allotment result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of the counselling process, lawcet-sche-aptonline.in after 6 pm.
  2. On the home page, find and open the link for LAWCET/PGLCET 2023 round 1 allotment result.
  3. If required, enter your login credentials or select college and course name.
  4. Submit and see the allotment result.
  5. Download your allotment letter and take a printout.

“Mere allotment of a seat through the admission counselling will not guarantee the admission to the candidate unless he /she satisfy the eligibility criteria for admission as per the Bar Council of India guidelines notified time to time,” an official statement reads.

For more details, candidates can check the revised notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out