 AP POLYCET Counselling 2024: Final phase schedule released at appolycet.nic.in, check dates here
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
AP POLYCET Counselling 2024: Final phase schedule released at appolycet.nic.in, check dates here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jul 09, 2024 12:51 PM IST

AP POLYCET Counselling 2024 final phase schedule has been released. The complete dates can be checked here.

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET Counselling 2024 Final phase schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the final phase counselling round can check the dates available on the official website of AP POLYCET at appolycet.nic.in.

AP POLYCET Counselling 2024: Final phase schedule released, check dates here (HT file)
AP POLYCET Counselling 2024: Final phase schedule released, check dates here (HT file)

As per the official schedule, online processing fee payment, dates of certificate verification will be done from July 11 to July 13, 2024. Dates of option entry is from July 11 to July 14, 2024. The seat allotment result will be announced on July 16, 2024. Self reporting and reporting at college will be done from July 18 to July 20, 2024.

Check AP POLYCET Counselling 2024 schedule

AP POLYCET Counselling 2024: Documents required for final phase

For certificate verification, candidates will need these documents which are mentioned below.

  1. Processing fee payment receipt
  2. APPOLYCET-2024 Hall ticket
  3. APPOLYCET-2024 Rank Card
  4. S.S.C or its Equivalent Marks memo (Original or Internet copy).
  5. IV to X Study Certificate or Residence Certificate or Residence Certificate of either of parents in A.P. for 10 years in case of non-local candidates.
  6. EWS certificate valid for the year 2024-25, for OC candidates who want to claim reservation under EWS category.
  7. Income Certificate issued on or after 01.01.2021 for claiming tuition fee reimbursement.
  8. Caste Certificate issued by the competent authority in case of reserved category(BC/SC/ST) candidates.
  9. Transfer Certificate
  10. Local status certificate (if applicable).

In this final phase the Options given in first Phase will not be considered for allotment and candidates have to exercise options afresh.

All the candidates who have not paid processing fee in first phase should pay the processing fee from July 11 on the official website. The processing fee is 700/- for OC & BC candidates and 250/- for SC & ST candidates. Processing fee can be paid through online using credit card or debit card or through internet banking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.

Exam and College Guide
