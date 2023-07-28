Home / Education / Admissions / Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow at dme.assam.gov.in, link here

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration ends tomorrow at dme.assam.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 28, 2023 02:05 PM IST

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration ends on July 29, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

Directorate of Medical Education, Assam will end the registration process for Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 29, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the choice filling window will open on July 30 and will end on August 1, 2023. The online locking of choice can be done till August 1, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 2 to August 3, 2023. The result will be announced on August 4, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.
  • Click on Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME Assam.

