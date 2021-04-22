ATMA Admit Card 2021 for April session released, here’s how to download

Association of Indian Management Schools, AIMS has released ATMA Admit Card 2021 for the April session on April 22, 2021. Candidates who will appear for AIMS Test for Management Admissions can download the admit card through the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com. The examination will be conducted on April 25, 2021.

As per the notice released by the Management, the mock test link will be activated on April 23, 2021, for 45 minutes. The mock test slot can be checked by all appearing candidates by logging into the account on April 22. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card

ATMA Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of AIMS on atmaaims.com.

• Click on login link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your ATMA Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam will be conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. Candidates must login at 1:30 pm and keep their government recognised ID proof ready which needs to be displayed in front of the camera on demand of the proctor. The result will be announced on April 30, 2021.