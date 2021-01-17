AYUSH counselling 2020: Registration for third round will begin on Jan 19
- Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will begin the online registration process for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, on its official website.
Once the application process begins, candidates will be able to apply for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 online at aaccc.gov.in on or before January 23, 2021, until 5pm.
According to the schedule, the choice filling and locking facility will be available till January 24 and the results for the third round of AYUSH counselling 2020 will be declared on January 27, 2021.
Shortlisted candidates will have to report for admission at the allotted institutes from January 28 to February 8, 2021.
