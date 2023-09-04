News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 registration ends today on aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 09:17 AM IST

AYUSH NEET counselling 2023: The facility to fill and lock choices will also close today.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will end registration for the first round of NEET UG 2023 counselling today, September 4. Candidates can apply on aaccc.gov.in till 2 pm and make payment of the fee till 5 pm.

AYUSH NEET counselling round 1 registration ends today (HT Archive)
The facility to fill and lock choices will also close today. The choice filling window is already open and it can be done till 11:55 pm. The choice locking window is from 2 pm to 11:55 pm.

AACCC will announce round 1 allotment results on September 7. The schedule for reporting at allotted institutions for admission is September 8 to 13.

AYUSH NEET counselling will be done in three rounds, followed by a mop-up round. Registrations for the second round will begin on September 20.

How to apply for AACCC AYUSH NEET counselling 2023

  1. Go to aaccc.gov.in.
  2. Now, go to UG counselling.
  3. Register and proceed to fill the form.
  4. Now, fill the form and upload documents.
  5. Make payment and submit the form.

AACCC NEET counselling is for admission to All India Quota (AIQ) seats of undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) courses.

