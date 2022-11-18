Home / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 of AACCC counselling out, get link

AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 of AACCC counselling out, get link

admissions
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:43 PM IST

AYUSH NEET Merit List 2022: AACCC has announced final result for the first round of NEET counselling on aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 of AACCC counselling out, get link(ANI)
AYUSH NEET final merit list 2022 for round 1 of AACCC counselling out, get link(ANI)
ByHT Education Desk

AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has announced final result for round 1 of NEET counselling 2022. Candidates can visit aaccc.gov.in and check it.

On November 17, a provisional list was released and candidates were asked to send their feedback.

“Provisional result of Round 1 of AACCC UG Counseling is available in the AACCC-UG portal (www.aaccc.gov.in). Final result will be uploaded on the portal on 18.11.2022. Any discrepancy in the provisional result may be immediately informed to AACCC, M/o Ayush up to 10:00 AM of 18.11.2022 through email (counseling-ayush@gov.in),” an official statement said.

Candidates can now check the final result and download the provisional allotment letter from aaccc.gov.in and take admission at allotted institution. They can take admission from November 18 to 25.

Direct link.

AACCC conducts NEET UG counselling for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others.

The second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling will begin in December 1. This will be followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayush neet results
ayush neet results

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out