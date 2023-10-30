AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling for stray round begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has started the choice filling process for stray vacancy round for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Candidates who want to fill their choices can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Choice filling for stray round begins

As per the schedule, the choice filling and locking begins on October 30 and will end on November 1, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 2 to November 3, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on November 4, 2023. The reporting at allotted institute will done from November 4 to November 11, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Choice filling link available on home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

