AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out at aaccc.gov.in, registration begins Sep 1

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule. Candidates can check and download the counselling schedule through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins Sep 1

As per the schedule, the registration process begins on September 1 and will end on September 4, 2023 for Round 1. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 2 and will close on September 4, 2023. Processing of seat allotment will be done from September 5 to September 6, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be published on September 7, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

There will be four rounds of counseling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3, and Stray Vacancy Round and shall be conducted online by AACCC, M/o Ayush. After 3rd round, Vacant seats of Deemed Universities and List of eligible candidates will be forwarded to Deemed Universities on 6th November 2023 for the conduction of the Stray Vacancy Round. The seats remaining vacant after the Stray Vacancy Round of AACCC counseling shall not be transferred/ sent back to the respective states.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) of Ministry of Ayush conducts Online Counseling for allotment of All India Quota (AIQ) Seats of Under Graduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) and Post Graduate (MD/MS) courses under Govt./Govt. aided colleges (15%), Deemed Universities (100%), Central Universities/National Institutes, and also Banaras Hindu University Institutional Quota seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/ Unani/ Homoeopathy medical streams. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON