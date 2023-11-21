Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will release AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round on November 21, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for special stray round can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for special stray round releasing today

The provisional seat allotment result for AYUSH NEET UG has already been released and is available on the website. The final result will be announced today.

Those candidates who will acquire a seat can report to the allotted institutes from November 22 to November 27, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given here.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Conduction of Stray Vacancy Round by the Deemed Universities will be done from November 22 to November 27, 2023. The last date of admission in ASU&H-UG courses for the A.Y 2023-24 is November 30, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

