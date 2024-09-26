AYUSH NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for round 2 on September 26, 2024. Candidates who have registered for Round 2 counselling can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for round 2 out, direct link here

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates can check the result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have acquired a seat in Round 2 should report to the allotted institute from September 27 to October 3, 2024. The verification of the joined candidate data will be done by AACCC/NCISM/NCH from September 4 to October 5, 2024.

The registration process for Round 2 started on September 18 and ended on September 23, 2024. The choice filling and choice locking were done from September 19 to September 23, and the seat allotment was processed from September 24 to September 25, 2024.

AICTE revises academic calendar 2024-25, details inside

There will be four rounds of counselling, i.e. 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3rd Round, and Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-DU). Three rounds will be conducted online by the AACCC, i.e. 1st Round, 2nd Round, and 3rd Round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.