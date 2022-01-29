AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration begins today, schedule here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021 on January 29, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in. The last date register online is till February 3, 2022.

As <strong>per the schedule</strong>, the choice filling and locking facility is available from January 30 to February 3, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be conducted on February 4, 2022, and the result will be published on February 5, 2022. The reporting at allotted institute will be done from February 7 to February 14, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to register

To apply for the counseling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in.

Click on UG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.