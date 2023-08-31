News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration begins at 11 am tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration begins at 11 am tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 05:23 PM IST

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration begins tomorrow at 11 am. The steps to apply is given below.

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 on September 1, 2023. The link to register for Round 1 will be activated at 11 am tomorrow. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for Round 1 is till September 4, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will begin on September 2 and will close on September 4, 2023. Processing of seat allotment will be done from September 5 to September 6, 2023. The seat allotment result will be published on September 7, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted institutes from September 8 to September 13, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AYUSH.

Sign out