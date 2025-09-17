Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will begin the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 for Round 2 on September 17, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Round 2 counselling can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins today at aaccc.gov.in, here's how to apply(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The last date to apply for Round 2 is September 22, 2025. The choice filling process will begin on September 18 and will close on September 22, 2025. The choice locking can be done from 2 pm to 11.55 pm on September 22, 2025. The seat allotment will be processed from September 23 to September 24, 2025.

The round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on September 25, 2025. The reporting at allotted colleges can be done from September 26 to October 3, 2025. The verification of joined candidate date will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply for Round 2 counselling, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Registration facility shall be available at the beginning of the 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3rd Round & Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I) as specified in the Counseling Schedule. Further, any request (for any reason) for registration shall not be entertained after the closing of registration. Fresh registration is available during the Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I) for the A.Y. 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.