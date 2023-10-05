News / Education / Admissions / AYUSH PG Admission 2023: AIAPGET round 1 allotment result today on aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH PG Admission 2023: AIAPGET round 1 allotment result today on aaccc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 10:16 AM IST

AYUSH PG admission round 1 allotment result today. Candidates can check it on the counselling website, aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH PG Allotment Result 2023: The Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is going to announce seat allotment result for the first round of PG admissions today, October 5. Candidates who have qualified in the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) and applied for the AACCC counselling process can check allotment results on aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH PG Admission 2023: Round 1 allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)
AYUSH PG Admission 2023: Round 1 allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the admission schedule, selected candidates can report for round 1 admissions at allotted institutes from October 6 to 13.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After that, registrations for the second round of counselling will take place from October 19 to 24. Choice filling will be done from October 20 to 24 and choice locking will be on October 24.

AYUSH PG round 2 allotment result will be announced on October 27.

These are the steps to check AACCC round 1 PG seat allotment result 2023:

  1. Go to the counselling portal, aaccc.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, the link for PG round 1 allotment result will be displayed. Open it.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check your result and download the allotment order.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out