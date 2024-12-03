Become an AI-driven marketing leader with ISB Executive Education’s Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme

In today’s digital-first economy, businesses are increasingly adopting AI-driven strategies to stay competitive and engage with customers more effectively. Gartner reports that by 2026 over 80% of marketers will rely on AI tools for personalised content delivery, audience targeting, and performance analytics. While according to McKinsey & Company report of 2023, organisations utilising AI in their marketing efforts see up to a 30% increase in customer engagement. As businesses pivot towards more data-driven approaches, the demand for professionals skilled in digital marketing with AI expertise continues to soar, positioning them at the forefront of innovation and growth.



The ISB Executive Education’s Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme integrated with AI and Generative AI is designed to address the evolving needs of today’s marketing professionals. The programme offers a cutting-edge curriculum blending foundational marketing principles with advanced AI-driven strategies, enabling participants to master customer segmentation, predictive analytics, and campaign automation. With live industry projects, mentorship from leading experts, and hands-on training in cutting-edge tools, the programme ensures participants are equipped to drive measurable impact in their organisations. Transform your career with ISB Executive Education’s Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme.

Why ISB Executive Education?

Ranked #1 in India and #5 in Asia (FT Global Ranking 2024), ISB Executive Education offers unparalleled excellence in business learning. With globally renowned faculty and a curriculum rooted in practical insights, participants gain industry-relevant expertise. Access to ISB’s Executive Network further enhances career growth opportunities in product management.

Programme highlights

Explore the key aspects of ISB Executive Education's Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme, designed for an immersive learning experience.

Expert-Led Curriculum with AI Focus : Learn through 200+ pre-recorded videos by ISB’s globally renowned faculty, covering digital marketing strategies, customer journey mapping, and paid ad campaigns. Advanced modules on AI and GenAI will equip participants with skills in personalised marketing, predictive analytics, and content creation for the digital age.

: Learn through 200+ pre-recorded videos by ISB’s globally renowned faculty, covering digital marketing strategies, customer journey mapping, and paid ad campaigns. Advanced modules on AI and GenAI will equip participants with skills in personalised marketing, predictive analytics, and content creation for the digital age. Practical Training with Industry Relevant Tools : Get hands-on experience with 15 leading tools for social media advertising, email marketing, and analytics. Simulation-based projects provide real-world campaign design and monitoring, ensuring participants are industry-ready.

: Get hands-on experience with 15 leading tools for social media advertising, email marketing, and analytics. Simulation-based projects provide real-world campaign design and monitoring, ensuring participants are industry-ready. Hands-On Learning with Top Brands : Gain practical expertise through 20+ assignments and real-world projects with renowned brands like Google, Netflix, Facebook, Red Bull, Airbnb, Lenovo and more. These experiences, combined with interactive quizzes, reinforce learning and sharpen skills for real business scenarios.

: Gain practical expertise through 20+ assignments and real-world projects with renowned brands like Google, Netflix, Facebook, Red Bull, Airbnb, Lenovo and more. These experiences, combined with interactive quizzes, reinforce learning and sharpen skills for real business scenarios. AI-Driven Insights and Strategies : Master cutting-edge techniques through 5+ expert-led live masterclasses on ChatGPT, personalised marketing, and market research. Design data-driven marketing strategies that drive impactful customer engagement and business outcomes.

: Master cutting-edge techniques through 5+ expert-led live masterclasses on ChatGPT, personalised marketing, and market research. Design data-driven marketing strategies that drive impactful customer engagement and business outcomes. Collaborative and Guided Learning: Participants will engage in 10+ peer discussion boards to exchange ideas and insights while attending 13 live sessions with domain experts for personalised guidance. Build valuable connections and gain diverse perspectives through cohort-based learning.



Programme takeaways

Gain the expertise to enhance ROI, customer lifetime value, and profitability by aligning marketing strategies with business goals. Design and execute search engine and social media campaigns in simulated environments. Leverage insights from the digital marketing funnel to connect with customers and drive engagement. Participants will learn to maximise reach, engagement, and conversions through optimised paid campaigns, measure and analyse performance using key metrics, and develop robust frameworks for planning and executing impactful strategies that deliver measurable results.

Who is this programme for?

This programme is ideal for mid-level marketers aiming to enhance ROI and campaign reach through integrated digital marketing strategies. It’s also perfect for managers rejoining the workforce, equipping them with updated knowledge and cutting-edge techniques. Entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses will gain valuable insights into leveraging digital marketing for improved outcomes and sustained growth.

Inspiring journeys

The programme has been instrumental in transforming careers, as evidenced by the experiences of its participants. Rahul Shah, a learner and Marketing Manager at Aditya Birla Finance Limited, described the programme as "action-packed," covering extensive material on optimising digital marketing strategies and frameworks in the current context. He highlighted the value of live and video sessions, which provided a comprehensive understanding of the digital marketing landscape.

Similarly, Latika Bolar, Head of Corporate Travel and B2C at EbixCash, expressed that her concepts and learning have strengthened, and she is now hands-on with marketing strategies. She noted that the programme design is dynamic and structured, offering relevant learning and quality resources, which have collectively boosted her confidence in the field.

Programme Mode and Duration: 12 months, online

Programme Fee: INR 1,12,000 + GST

Start Date: December 30, 2024

About ISB Executive Education

ISB Executive Education empowers participants with the skills, mindsets, and networks required to manage and lead in this evolving landscape, enabling them to achieve their distinct personal and professional goals. Recognised as #1 in India for the third consecutive year and #26 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Executive Education Custom Rankings 2024 and #3 in India, #65 globally in the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB Executive Education is committed to prepare working professionals to excel in the new global business environment. This is achieved through fostering engaging exchanges between renowned industry leaders and academia and drawing globally renowned faculty from the world's top business schools. Through meticulously designed programmes, participants gain from both advanced management research and the vast experiences of their peers, ensuring they are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern business landscape.

About Emeritus

ISB Executive Educaton is collaborating with online education provider Emeritus to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives ISB Executive Education the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of ISB Executive Education. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ courses.