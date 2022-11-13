Home / Education / Admissions / BHU to hold spot admissions for UG, PG courses, know who can apply

BHU to hold spot admissions for UG, PG courses, know who can apply

admissions
Published on Nov 13, 2022 11:37 AM IST

BHU Admission 2022: For undergraduate courses, BHU spot admissions will be held from November 15 to 16 and for postgraduate courses, it will be on November 22 and 23.

BHU to hold spot admissions for UG, PG courses, know who can apply (FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday announced that it will hold spot admissions for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Students who had registered for BHU UG and PG admissions earlier but did not fill preference will get admission in the spot or mop-up round on the basis of merit and availability of seats, the university said.

“The University Admission Coordination Committee of Banaras Hindu University has accepted the request of the students and given them one more chance of admission. All such students who have not filled the preference earlier but have registered will be able to get admission on merit basis in mop up or spot round depending upon the availability of vacant seats,” BHU tweeted.

For undergraduate courses, BHU spot admissions will be held from November 15 to 16 and for postgraduate courses, it will be on November 22 and 23, the university has informed.

Candidates can confirm their admissions on the same day by paying their fees, on the basis of eligibility and availability of seats.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the university website http://bhuonline.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
