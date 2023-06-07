Home / Education / Admissions / BHU UG admission 2023 registration begins today, CUET candidates can apply on bhuonline.in

BHU UG admission 2023 registration begins today, CUET candidates can apply on bhuonline.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 07, 2023 10:17 AM IST

BHU UG Admission 2023: CUET UG candidates can apply on bhuonline.in till June 26.

BHU UG Admission 2023: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is going to begin online registration for admission to undergraduate courses today, June 7. Candidates who have appeared for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 and have chosen BHU as one of their preferred institutions can apply on bhuonline.in.

BHU UG admission 2023 registration begins today (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
“Registration process for admission to undergraduate programs for academic session 2023-24 is all set to begin from 07.06.2023. Candidates who appeared in #CUET2023 & are eligible for admission can register on http://bhuonline.in,” the university tweeted from its official handle.

Candidates have to choose “Under Graduate Programme (UET) Registration” on bhuonline.in and submit their forms.

The university has asked candidates to check relevant details and read the information bulletin carefully before applying.

The last date to apply for BHU UG admission 2023 is June 26, 11:59 pm.

Direct link to apply for BHU UG admission 2023.

