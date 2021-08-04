Home / Education / Admissions / Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, direct link
Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the Bihar B.Ed CET examination 2021 can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.(bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in)
Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for the Bihar B.Ed CET examination 2021 can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.(bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in)
admissions

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021 released at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in, direct link

  • Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the admit card for Bihar B.Ed. CET 2021 exam on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Bihar B.Ed CET admit card 2021: Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the admit card for Bihar B.Ed. 2021 exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar B.Ed CET examination 2021 can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar B.Ed. 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2021, as per the revised exam schedule released by the LNMU.

Direct link to download the Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card 2021

How to download Bihar B.Ed. CET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

On the homepage,click on the link that reads, 'Login to Download admit card' or 'download admit card with application form number'.

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2021 will appear on the display screen

Download and take a print out for further use

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.