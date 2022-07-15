Bihar Board Class 6 entrance: Registration process begins, link here

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has started the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test registration process for Class 6 students on July 15, 2022. The last date to apply for the Class 6 admission process is till August 4, 2022. Candidates or guardians can apply online through the official site of BSEB on savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The preliminary entrance exam will be conducted on October 20, 2022 from 1 pm to 3.30 pm and main examination will be conducted on December 22, 2022 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Bihar Board Class 6 entrance: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEB on savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click on Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Test link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

