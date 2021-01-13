Bihar D.El.Ed. merit list 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar D.El.Ed. examination can check their merit list online at dietpatna.com.
The District Institute of Education and Training, Patna on Wednesday released the D.El.Ed. provisional merit list 2020-22 on its official website.
According to the schedule, candidates can raise objections against the merit list on or before January 20, 2021. After resolving the objections, the institute will release the final merit and waiting list on January 27, 2021.
Direct link to check Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020:
How to check Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020:
Visit the official website at dietpatna.com
On the homepage, click on the link to check the provisional merit list
The Bihar D.El.Ed. Merit List 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the list and take its print out for future references.
