Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration for stray round begins at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 01, 2023 01:08 PM IST

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration begins for stray round. Check complete schedule here.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has started the registration process for Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round on November 1, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the stray round can do it through the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The online registration and choice filling for seat allotment begins today, November 1 and will end on November 3, 2023. After downloading the rank card, candidates have to do choice filling for online counselling.

The provisional seat allotment order will be published on November 5 and allotment letter will be downloaded from November 5 to November 7, 2023. The document verification and admission can be done from November 6 to November 7, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To register yourself and fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form or fill the choices.
  • Make the payment of fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.

Official Schedule here 

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
