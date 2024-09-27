Bihar NEET UG round 1 revised seat allotment result today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will announce revised seat allotment results for the first round of Bihar NEET UG counselling 2024 today, September 27. Once declared, candidates can check their results on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Bihar NEET UG round 1 revised allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The board cancelled the round 1 allotment result following a Supreme Court order and published revised rank cards.

Candidates will be able to check the revised seat allotment results on the board's website after logging in to their accounts. Those who are satisfied with the allotted seats have to click on the ‘No’ option to upgrade their seats. Those who want to upgrade their seats in the second round have to click on the ‘Yes’ option.

After that, they have to download their allotment orders and visit the reporting/nodal centres mentioned on the allotment orders to get their documents verified and to complete the admission process.

Revised seat allotment orders can be downloaded between September 27 and 30 and candidates can verify their documents and take admission between September 28 and 30, the board said.

How to check Bihar NEET UG revised allotment result?

Go to bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Open the UGMAC 2024 tab. Login to your account by providing the requested information. Check your allotment result. Download the revised allotment order.

Candidates who took admission based on the previous allotment result, or opted for seat upgrade have to collect their documents from the allotted colleges and visit the reporting centre mentioned in the revised allotment orders for re-verification and admission.

Candidates who previously exited from the round 1 counselling which was done on the basis of the previous merit list can also download their revised allotment orders and complete the document verification and admission process.

For candidates who do not take admission based on the revised allotment result in this round will be considered as ‘Free Exit’ and they will be required to fill their choices again in the second round, the board informed.