Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) and UNIVO Education sign MoU for PGDM online programmes

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Edtech company, UNIVO Education to provide an online Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) program with various specializations for graduates and working professionals. The 24-month intensive curriculum blends theory with hands-on project experiences and enriches the learning journey with workshops, club activities, and campus immersion.

According to a press release by BIMTECH, the PGDM program stands out with its comprehensive coverage of relevant management topics. It offers robust career counselling and placement support, guided by faculty members. Graduates gain alumni status at the esteemed Birla Institute of Management Technology and also get access to an extensive e-library. The 24-month intensive curriculum blends theory with hands-on project experiences and enriches the learning journey with workshops, club activities, and campus immersion. Students also benefit from self-paced certifications from industry leaders enhancing their employability prospects.

“BIMTECH believes in developing new-age programmes that resonate with industry requirements to bridge the existing skilling gap. The Post Graduate Diploma in Management-Online is a coveted AACSB-approved programme. During the short span of two years, the team worked very hard to obtain AACSB accreditation and admitted 1,000 learners to the PGDM Online program. We aim to reach out to learners across geographies and use technology to bridge the learning gap," said Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with BIMTECH to offer Online PGDM Programs. At UNIVO Education, we are committed to democratise online higher education by making it accessible and affordable. This collaboration with BIMTECH exemplifies our vision to empower educational institutions and learners alike in embracing online higher education. We believe that this partnership will redefine the way students access quality higher education, bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements," said Abhishek Ajmera, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, UNIVO Education.

“Through a flexible and interactive online learning platform, this program offers convenience and accessibility while maintaining the high standards and rigor of a traditional on-campus program. In the online PGDM programme we have designed 32 parameters which are duly approved by AACSB. The Post-Graduate Diploma in Management - Online with selected specialisations will enable learners to stay industry-ready and propel their career prospects," said Prof S S Dubey, Dean- Academics and Chairperson - Centre for Online Studies, BIMTECH.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON